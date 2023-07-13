© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Louisville’s GonzoFest to celebrate Hunter S. Thompson one last time

Louisville Public Media | By Debra Murray
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
Grant Goodwine
/
Provided
Organizers of Louisville's GonzoFest say 2023 will be their last year.

GonzoFest is celebrating its final festival with two days of live music, readings and panel discussions about Hunter S. Thompson and his “Gonzo” style of writing, which rejected the concept of journalistic objectivity.

Thompson was known for his first-person drug-fueled writing, especially works like “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” and “The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved.”

Ron Whitehead, the founder of GonzoFest co-founder and a former U.S. National Beat Poet Laureate, says the event is intended to spark creativity.

“I want everyone to be uplifted and inspired, comforted and healed and awakened to the fact that we all have a nonstop river of creative fire flowing through us,” Whitehead said.

The festival kicks off on Friday with an opening address from Whitehead. Panels include one focused on “The Hell’s Angels Letter,” a book by Thompson’s editor Margaret Harrell about his year with the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club. There will also be a documentary screening of “Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead.”

Whitehead said on Saturday, the entire day will be devoted to live music and poetry readings.

“All I want is for everybody to find and be their own dream to find their own original voice,” he said. “Whatever that means for them. Not to try to write in the Gonzo style of Hunter S. Thompson, not to emulate anybody else, but to be themselves to discover who they are as people.”

Gonzofest founders Ron Whitehead and Dennie Humphrey with banner on side of High Horse Bar.
Ella Rennekamp
/
Gonzofest founders Ron Whitehead and Dennie Humphrey with banner on side of High Horse Bar.

GonzoFest originally started in 2010 at the Monkey Wrench bar. Whitehead said the festival is ending after 10 non-consecutive years because he and his co-founder, Dennie Humphrey, decided that they had dedicated enough hard work to it.

“We've done our part. We've worked hard for ten years, producing these amazing festivals,” Whitehead said. “I'm proud of my friendship with Dennie, and the work that we've done.”

Tickets to the last GonzoFest are $25 for both days.

Tags
News Arts and Culture
Debra Murray
Debra is a 2023 newsroom intern for LPM. You can email Debra at dmurray@lpm.org.
See stories by Debra Murray
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.