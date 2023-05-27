Eleventh horse dies at Churchill Downs since beginning of spring season

As Lost in Limbo approached the finish line in Churchill Down’s seventh race Friday, he tripped and threw his jockey before rolling several times. In a video that was shared by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, Lost in Limbo can be seen struggling to stand after his fall.

According to horse racing statistics company Equibase, the 7-year-old gelding was vanned off. He was later euthanized due to a significant injury to his left front leg. Lost in Limbo is the 11th horse to die after sustaining an injury at the prestigious racetrack since late April, in the lead up to the Kentucky Derby.

Five horses died in a little over a week before Derby, two died on the day of Derby, and four have died since. The majority of the horses were euthanized after sustaining severe injuries during their races like Lost in Limbo did.

Racing is a dangerous sport for horses. According to the Jockey Club, more than 7,200 thoroughbreds have died nationwide due to race injuries between 2009 and 2021. In 2022, about 1.25 horses died out of every 1,000 starts.

So far this season, Churchill Downs has hosted roughly 160 races as of Friday, according to the online calendar . With an average of eight horses running in each race, that’s just over 1,200 starts since late April. Of the 11 horses that have died this season, nine succumbed due to injuries sustained during racing.

Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers said they had commissioned Mick Peterson, the director of the Ag Equine Programs at the University of Kentucky, to run diagnostic tests on the track on May 23. He also examined the track in advance of Derby Week, Rogers said. They are awaiting the results of the tests.

All of the horses have been taken to the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostics Lab for necropsies.

“Injuries are multifaceted, and so far, there has been no discernable pattern detected in the recent injuries sustained,” Rogers said in a statement.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said earlier this month they are investigating the recent racing and training fatalities at Churchill Downs . Rogers said Churchill Downs is working with the commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority as they conduct their investigations.

