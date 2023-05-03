Four horses die at Churchill Downs in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby

Racing is a dangerous sport for horses. More than 7,200 horses nationwide have died due to race injuries between 2009 and 2021, according to the Jockey Club. In 2021, 366 horses died from racing injuries.

Wild on Ice, who was 15th on the leaderboard and poised to compete in this weekend’s Kentucky Derby, was euthanized after a training injury last Thursday.

Three more horses have died in just the first two days of races at Churchill Downs since then. Parents Pride collapsed and died on opening night after her race, and both Chasing Artie and Take Charge Briana died Tuesday. Take Charge Briana fell on the turf course and was euthanized on the track.

Wayne Pacelle, the president of the Washington, D.C.-based Animal Wellness Action, said in a statement that he is especially concerned about racehorse breeding practices and dangerous track surfaces. He said all tracks should make horse welfare a top priority.

“Multiple horse deaths at Churchill Downs in the week preceding the running of the Kentucky Derby should be distressing to anyone interested in the well-being of horses and the reputation of the horse-racing industry,” Pacelle wrote in the statement. “The dead horses were juveniles, and they should not be dying at this clip.”

All four of the horses who died in the past week were four years old or younger. Kristin Voskuhl, a spokesperson for the Public Protection Cabinet which includes the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, said they are aware of the incidents and are looking into them.

Churchill Downs Racetrack did not return multiple requests for comment.