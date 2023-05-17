Ky. education commissioner not appointed to lead Baltimore school district

Glass will remain in his post for at least a little while longer.

Last week news leaked that Kentucky’s top education official was among four finalists for superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS). The Maryland district of 111,000 students announced Tuesday that the board chose a different finalist: Myriam Yarbrough.

Yarbrough is BCPS’ current deputy superintendent.

A Kentucky Department of Education spokesperson said Glass is still considering other career opportunities that “he is not at liberty to discuss.”

“Dr. Glass was honored to have been considered for superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, alongside three other highly-qualified candidates. He wishes the new superintendent and BCPS great success going forward. It is a wonderful community and school district,” KDE spokesperson Toni Konz Tatman said in an emailed statement.

“[Glass] will continue to faithfully execute his duties as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Education and appreciates the opportunity to serve in this role.”

Glass’ contract is up in September of 2024, but Republican state lawmakers and politicians have made Kentucky politically hostile to the commissioner over his support for LGBTQ students.

Some called on Glass to resign over guidance that advised teachers to call trans and nonbinary students by their correct pronouns.

Glass is from Kentucky. He taught at Hazard High School from 1996 to 1998, before beginning a career in educational leadership. Before his role as Kentucky’s education commissioner, Glass was the superintendent of two Colorado school districts and the top education official for the state of Iowa.

