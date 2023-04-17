Victims identified in Louisville Chickasaw Park weekend shooting

28-year-old Deaji Goodman and 17-year-old David Huff both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Four other people were injured during the mass shooting and were transported to University Hospital.

According to Heather Fountaine with U of L Health, one person was discharged. Three remain at the hospital in fair and stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

The Louisville Metro Police Department hasn’t released many details about the shooting including probable suspects, motive or weapon.

This is the second mass shooting in Louisville in less than a week. There were also several other gun-related homicides and injuries over the weekend.

