© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Victims identified in Louisville Chickasaw Park weekend shooting

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published April 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
Police crime scene tape is shown in front of a blurred background. It's night time, and lights are visible.
Creative Commons
/
As of Monday afternoon, there are few details about the mass shooting in Chickasaw Park Saturday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the two people shot and killed in Chickasaw Park Saturday night.

28-year-old Deaji Goodman and 17-year-old David Huff both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Four other people were injured during the mass shooting and were transported to University Hospital.

According to Heather Fountaine with U of L Health, one person was discharged. Three remain at the hospital in fair and stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

The Louisville Metro Police Department hasn’t released many details about the shooting including probable suspects, motive or weapon.

This is the second mass shooting in Louisville in less than a week. There were also several other gun-related homicides and injuries over the weekend.

Tags
News gun deathsgun violence
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones
Related Content