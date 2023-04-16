Violent week in Louisville ends with 7 more shootings, 5 more gun-related deaths

After a gunman killed five people and wounded several others at an Old National Bank downtown, this weekend seven new shootings in Louisville collectively killed five people and injured nine more.

The second Louisville mass shooting of the week took place at Chickasaw Park Saturday evening, when police say at least one person opened fire on a large crowd, killing two and injuring four others.

At a press conference WHAS-TV recorded Saturday night , Greenberg urged Louisvillians to support one another and work together to prevent gun violence.

“We must continue to tell our friends, our family, our law enforcement when people are struggling, when we think people have guns that shouldn’t have guns,” he said. “Please, let’s band together. Let’s help each other. Let’s make this the city we want it to be.”

Here are details the Louisville Metro Police provided about the shootings that happened from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon:



At about 2:00 a.m Saturday, LMPD says a man shot another man in the 4700 block of Poplar Level Road. The victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About 1:15 a.m. Saturday, LMPD says a male shooting victim arrived at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound sustained at the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, three people were shot in the 200 block of East Burnett Ave. Two of the victims died, one of whom was identified as 28-year-old Jamal M. Malone.

At least one person opened fire on a big crowd at Chickasaw Park around 9 p.m. Saturday, killing two people and wounding four others.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, two men shot at a 17-year-old boy riding his bicycle in the 2200 block of Griffiths Ave. The boy was shot multiple times and suffered injuries that appeared non-life-threatening.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Keionte’ L. Ramsey was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Bardstown Rd.

Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, an adult male was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of South Shelby Street. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday evening, LMPD hadn’t announced any arrests connected to the incidents.

State Rep. Keturah Herron, a Louisville Democrat, offered some perspective on the second mass shooting to strike Louisville in a single week.

“There must be the same amount of outrage and support for the Chickasaw community and those impacted,” she said on Twitter . “A public health approach must be the priority to curb gun violence.”

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear also posted online about the Chickasaw Park shooting , calling it “another senseless act of violence.”

“This has been a week of tragedy and my heart breaks for all those affected,” he said. “We must do better and lead with love, compassion and humanity to bring change.”

Including this weekend’s shootings, at least 45 people have died from gun violence in Louisville so far in 2023 .