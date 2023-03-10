© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Indiana State Police investigate after Jeffersonville police shot a man

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published March 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST
There's a blue light flashing atop a law enforcement vehicle.
Getty Images
/
iStockPhoto
Indiana State Police said they believe "at least one officer" shot a man Thursday after he pointed a gun at law enforcement.

State police said the man was in critical condition as of Thursday night. They also said they believe he pointed a gun at Jeffersonville officers before he was shot.

Indiana State Police are investigating after Jeffersonville police shot a man Thursday evening.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex located at 1501 E. Eighth St., according to an ISP news release.

ISP said Jeffersonville Police Department officers showed up after someone called 911 and reported a man with a gun was walking around the parking lot at the complex.

Once law enforcement arrived, ISP said they believe the man fired the pistol in the air and then pointed it toward the officers. At that point, they said “at least one officer” shot him.

No one else was hurt, and the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. ISP said he was in critical condition as of Thursday night.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said Friday that they’ll release more information about the shooting later on as their investigation continues.

This story may be updated.

Tags
News southern indianapolice
Morgan Watkins
Morgan is LPM's health reporter. Email Morgan at mwatkins@lpm.org.
See stories by Morgan Watkins
Related Content