© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Ky. writer and U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón’s poetry will have a galactic reach

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published January 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón looks as the camera against a dark background. She is wearing a black blouse and a necklace.
Lucas Marquardt
/
Randy Toy Photographicaction.com
U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón will write a poem to be engraved on the side of a spacecraft scheduled to go into space in 2024.

Ky. writer and U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón’s work will be among the stars in 2024.

An original work by Limón will be engraved on the side of NASA’s Europa Clipper mission spacecraft.

The purpose of the mission is to explore Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa. Europa has a large internal ocean, and NASA aims to use the craft to determine if that makes it suitable for life.

“Water is such an essential element to us on earth that it only feels natural to want to explore another place that holds so much mystery and so much water,” Limón said in a video announcing the collaboration.

She described Europa as a “sister water world” and will dedicate the poem to the mission itself.

Limón’s poem will be released this spring, and the Europa Clipper mission is set to launch in Oct. 2024.

Tags
News spacepoetry
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones
Related Content