© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Registration grows among voters not tied to major parties

Louisville Public Media | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST
A red sign is planted in grass next to a sidewalk. In blue text, it reads "Vote Here, ID required." People are pictured walking into a polling place behind the sign.
Jeff Young
/
LPM
A Kentucky polling place during the 2016 election.

The percentage of Kentucky's registered voters who aren't affiliated with the Republican or Democratic parties reached a new high at the end of 2022, Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

Voter registration under the category of “other” political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December, he said.

“Candidates for statewide office should take notice: to win a general election, they must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate,” Adams said.

Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate, while Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%, the Republican secretary of state said. The latest figures show that GOP registration continued to increase, while Democratic registration continued to drop, he said.

Meanwhile, voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 10% of the statewide electorate as a result of the latest registration increase in that category, he said.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press