New Albany Democratic Mayor Jeff Gahan seeks fourth term

New Albany Democratic Mayor Jeff Gahan has announced he’s seeking a fourth term in office, saying he wants to continue the growth New Albany has seen in recent years.

Gahan, who was first elected in 2011 and has served consecutive terms as mayor since, filed paperwork Wednesday for the Indiana primary election May 2. As of Thursday morning, his only contender in the Democratic primary so far was Dylan Rash.

Republican Indiana state Rep. Ed Clere recently announced he’s also seeking the seat. Clere has represented New Albany at the Statehouse since 2008.

Gahan said in a statement that he wants to help continue the city’s developments in housing, parks and recreation, and public services.

“In a very short period of time, despite a worldwide pandemic and other barriers, we have seen a surge of improvements throughout the city,” he said.

His examples of city progress included the rehabilitation of the Colonial Manor Shopping Center on Charlestown Road and plans for a new firehouse and police station.

He also spoke of recreational opportunities like the upcoming New Albany portion of the 63-mile long South Monon Freedom Trail .

“I am excited about the direction New Albany is heading, now more than ever, and I am prepared to keep moving FULL STEAM AHEAD towards our bright future,” the statement said.

Prior to being elected as mayor, Gahan served two terms on the New Albany City Council.

The deadline to file for the Indiana primary election is Feb. 3