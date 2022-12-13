Shooting at Jefferson Mall leaves young man critically wounded

A shooting at Jefferson Mall left a young man critically injured Monday afternoon, police say.

In an emailed statement, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Beth Ruoff said investigators believe the parking-lot shooting was related to a fight that began inside the mall.

“Around 4:45 PM multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Mall were received,” Ruoff wrote. “Preliminary information indicates there was an altercation between individuals in the mall. This incident spilled over into the parking lot, during which, the male suspect pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds striking the victim.”

The victim, a man in his late teens, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene and is still at large.

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD, or provide info online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID= .

In a statement posted to Facebook , Jefferson Mall called the shooting an “isolated incident” and said the Okolona shopping center reopened Tuesday under normal business hours, “as Louisville Metro Police have confirmed there is no cause for concern.”

“Creating a comfortable and enjoyable experience for our guests, tenants and team members continues to be our top priority. We will have increased security and police presence throughout the property,” the post reads.

As 2022 comes to a close, at least 409 people have been injured in non-fatal shootings this year in Louisville, and 145 people have died by homicide .

Those are fewer shooting injuries and homicides than the city had at the same time last year.