Pedestrian dies after being struck by driver on Bardstown Road

A woman died Wednesday morning after being hit by a person driving a vehicle in the West Buechel area.

Louisville Metro Police said the woman was struck on the 4300 block of Bardstown Road.

When police arrived on the scene, the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died.

LMPD said the woman was in the middle of the road for unknown reasons prior to the collision, and the driver could not avoid her.

The driver remained at the scene with their vehicle following the accident, according to LMPD.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating.