Sherman Minton Bridge eastbound lanes to close over the weekend

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST
Sherman Minton
John Boyle
/
Louisville Public Media
The Sherman Minton Renewal project is expected to add up to 30 years of life to the aging bridge.

Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed this weekend from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will impact Interstate 64 eastbound, which crosses the bridge, to the Interstate 264 ramp. The I-64 ramp entrance from West Spring Street in New Albany will also be closed.

Officials suggest drivers take Interstate 265 and Interstate 65 as alternate route options during the closure.

This planned closure is part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project, which aims to rehabilitate the bridge and add 30 years of usage to the 60-year-old bridge.

More eastbound closures are planned for later in the month.

Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Breaking News Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
