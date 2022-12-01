Sherman Minton Bridge eastbound lanes to close over the weekend

Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed this weekend from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will impact Interstate 64 eastbound, which crosses the bridge, to the Interstate 264 ramp. The I-64 ramp entrance from West Spring Street in New Albany will also be closed.

Officials suggest drivers take Interstate 265 and Interstate 65 as alternate route options during the closure.

This planned closure is part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project, which aims to rehabilitate the bridge and add 30 years of usage to the 60-year-old bridge.

More eastbound closures are planned for later in the month.

