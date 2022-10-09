© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul skips debate

By Ryland Barton, Divya Karthikeyan
Published October 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20221007152324-KPDPODCAST10072022.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics…GOP Sen. Rand Paul released a controversial ad accusing his Democratic opponent Charles Booker of endorsing "violent" behavior.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear continues to outraise his Republican opponents.

And a state Supreme Court candidate continued to blur political lines in the nonpartisan race, and sued a state ethics commission.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
