© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Race Unwrapped: Who gets to use all the letters of the n-word?

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published August 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Race Unwrapped feature image
Mindy Fulner
/

“How come I don’t get to say the word n……”

That’s the sound of the forever question in American society about why white people can’t use the n-word. 

Like mosquito bites in summer that you forget about in January, there is always some public controversy or private party chatter about why THAT word is straight-up off limits. 

On this episode, I talk with University of Kentucky English and African and African American Studies Professor Regina Hamilton-Townsend. We unwrap how the actual n-word — whether it ends with a hard “er” or the soft “a”  — is not a word that should be coming out of the mouths of white people. 

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/raceunwrapped/20220823105143-RUs2ep6_ReginaHamiltonTownsend.mp3

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson