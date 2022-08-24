Race Unwrapped: Who gets to use all the letters of the n-word?

“How come I don’t get to say the word n……”

That’s the sound of the forever question in American society about why white people can’t use the n-word.

Like mosquito bites in summer that you forget about in January, there is always some public controversy or private party chatter about why THAT word is straight-up off limits.

On this episode, I talk with University of Kentucky English and African and African American Studies Professor Regina Hamilton-Townsend. We unwrap how the actual n-word — whether it ends with a hard “er” or the soft “a” — is not a word that should be coming out of the mouths of white people.

Listen to the podcast:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/raceunwrapped/20220823105143-RUs2ep6_ReginaHamiltonTownsend.mp3