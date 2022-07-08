© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week 'In Conversation': Why are animal shelters full?

By Laura Ellis
Published July 8, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT
Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220708143530-ICPodcastFinal_AnimalShelters070822.mp3

Animal shelters in Louisville have been at capacity, prompting some to try to recruit foster more homes, and even waive their adoption fees. What's behind this surge in the homeless pet population? Are these the pandemic puppies and kitties whose families don't have time for them anymore? Has there been a decrease in spaying and neutering, leading to too many litters?

We dived into it this week on "In Conversation," with folks from local animal rescue organizations. And we had a trainer on hand to answer your questions, in case your pet's behavior has you threatening to add them to the shelter roster (we know you don't mean it).

 

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
