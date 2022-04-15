This week 'In Conversation': Aging healthy and happy

Listen to the show:

Reaching a certain age once meant your best years were behind you. But scientists say advances in medicine now mean people are aging "better" than they used to.

On this Friday’s “In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talked with experts about how growing older doesn’t look quite the same as it used to. And we got their advice on how to stay healthy and happy later in life.