This week 'In Conversation': Aging healthy and happy

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT
Reaching a certain age once meant your best years were behind you. But scientists say advances in medicine now mean people are aging "better" than they used to.

On this Friday’s “In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talked with experts about how growing older doesn’t look quite the same as it used to. And we got their advice on how to stay healthy and happy later in life.

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
