Kentucky Politics Distilled: Republicans introduce long-awaited 'tax reform'

By Ryland Barton
Published February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220225142912-KPDPodacst022522.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics…Republicans want to get rid of the income tax and lean more on sales taxes. Critics say that’ll help the rich and hurt the poor. Mitch McConnell blamed President Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And a Louisville woman will become the first openly-LGBTQ member of the state House. Clare Roth from member station WFPL joins Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton