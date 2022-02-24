Great Podversations: Roya Hakakian and Jen Balderama

Author Roya Hakakian discusses her book "A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious” with journalist Jen Balderama.

Roya Hakakian is the author of three books in English and has published two collections of poetry in Persian. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, and on NPR’s All Things Considered.

Jen Balderama is an editor in the Opinions section of The Washington Post. Previously, she was an editor at The New York Times Book Review and on the national desk of The Times.

Listen to the podcast:

