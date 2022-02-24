© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Roya Hakakian and Jen Balderama

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson, LPM Podcasts
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST
Author Roya Hakakian discusses her book "A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious” with journalist Jen Balderama.  

Roya Hakakian is the author of three books in English and has published two collections of poetry in Persian. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, and on NPR’s All Things Considered. 

Jen Balderama is an editor in the Opinions section of The Washington Post. Previously, she was an editor at The New York Times Book Review and on the national desk of The Times. 

Listen to the podcast:

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
