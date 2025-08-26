Louisville Orchestra broadcasts on WUOL

Join WUOL for broadcasts of the Louisville Orchestra, starting Sunday, September 7th at 4pm. Check out the schedule below for highlights from the 2024-2025 season, hosted by Daniel Gilliam. Listen at 90.5 FM, at lpm.org, on your smart speaker, and on the LPM app.

September 7

Darius Milhaud: “Kentuckiana: Divertissement on 20 Kentucky Airs”

Gustav Holst: The Planets

Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor

September 14

Michael Tilson Thomas: Meditations on Rilke

Michell DeYoung, mezzo-soprano

Elliot Madore, baritone

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana

Erin Keesy, soprano

Dylon Crain, tenor

Elliot Madore, baritone

Teddy Abrams, conductor

September 21

Baldwin Giang: intimacies, interruptions

Brittany J. Green: Against/Sharp

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto

Oswald Huỳnh: I Ask My Mother to Sing

Valerie Coleman: Renaissance, Concerto for Orchestra

Stachelle Bussey, narrator

Ray Chen, violin

Teddy Abrams, conductor

September 28

Chou Wen-Chung: And the Fallen Petals

Richard Strauss: Alpine Symphony

Teddy Abrams, conductor

October 5

Brittany J. Green: Thread and Pull

Emily Albrink, soprano

Haley De Witt, soprano

Erin Wagner, alto

Amy Cuenca, alto

Dylon Crain, tenor

Viktor Ullman: Der Kaiser von Atlantis

Emmett O’Hanlon, Der Kaiser

Ryan McKinney, Death/The Loudspeaker

Dylon Crain, Harlequin

Emily Albrink, Bubikopf

Erin Wagner, The Drummer

Andrew Bearden Brown, Soldier

Teddy Abrams, conductor

October 12

Toru Takemitsu: Star-Isle

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major

César Franck: Selections from Psyché

Maurice Ravel: Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé

Louis Lortie, piano

Ken-David Masur, conductor

October 19

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture

Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto for Violin and Cello

Alex Berko: Double Concerto

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird (1919)

Gabriel Lefkowitz, violin

Nicholas Finch, cello

Joseph Young, conductor

October 26

Oswald Huỳnh: Tiêng

Baldwin Giang: gift of tongues

Andrew Normal: Split

Brittany J. Green: The Lands of Hypnagogia

Scott Schiffer Leger, French horn

Jeffrey Kahane, piano