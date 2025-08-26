Louisville Orchestra broadcasts on WUOL

© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Published August 26, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT

Join WUOL for broadcasts of the Louisville Orchestra, starting Sunday, September 7th at 4pm. Check out the schedule below for highlights from the 2024-2025 season, hosted by Daniel Gilliam. Listen at 90.5 FM, at lpm.org, on your smart speaker, and on the LPM app.

September 7
Darius Milhaud: “Kentuckiana: Divertissement on 20 Kentucky Airs”
Gustav Holst: The Planets
Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor

September 14
Michael Tilson Thomas: Meditations on Rilke
Michell DeYoung, mezzo-soprano
Elliot Madore, baritone
-
Carl Orff: Carmina Burana
Erin Keesy, soprano
Dylon Crain, tenor
Elliot Madore, baritone
Teddy Abrams, conductor

September 21
Baldwin Giang: intimacies, interruptions
Brittany J. Green: Against/Sharp
Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto
Oswald Huỳnh: I Ask My Mother to Sing
Valerie Coleman: Renaissance, Concerto for Orchestra
Stachelle Bussey, narrator
Ray Chen, violin
Teddy Abrams, conductor

September 28
Chou Wen-Chung: And the Fallen Petals
Richard Strauss: Alpine Symphony
Teddy Abrams, conductor

October 5
Brittany J. Green: Thread and Pull
Emily Albrink, soprano
Haley De Witt, soprano
Erin Wagner, alto
Amy Cuenca, alto
Dylon Crain, tenor
-
Viktor Ullman: Der Kaiser von Atlantis
Emmett O’Hanlon, Der Kaiser
Ryan McKinney, Death/The Loudspeaker
Dylon Crain, Harlequin
Emily Albrink, Bubikopf
Erin Wagner, The Drummer
Andrew Bearden Brown, Soldier
Teddy Abrams, conductor

October 12
Toru Takemitsu: Star-Isle
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major
César Franck: Selections from Psyché
Maurice Ravel: Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé
Louis Lortie, piano
Ken-David Masur, conductor

October 19
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture
Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto for Violin and Cello
Alex Berko: Double Concerto
Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird (1919)
Gabriel Lefkowitz, violin
Nicholas Finch, cello
Joseph Young, conductor

October 26
Oswald Huỳnh: Tiêng
Baldwin Giang: gift of tongues
Andrew Normal: Split
Brittany J. Green: The Lands of Hypnagogia
Scott Schiffer Leger, French horn
Jeffrey Kahane, piano
Classical
