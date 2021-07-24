© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

In Conversation: Summer Repeats

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published July 24, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
shelby park community garden
Ryan Van Velzer
/
The Shelby Park Community Garden was created by volunteers in 2012. It now has more than 40 raised garden beds that are rented each year.

It’s summertime and the livin’ is easy. At least if you have good books to read, gardening to do, and social media fights to get into.

This week, we listened to a few “In Conversation” discussions from earlier this year. Two Louisville librarians recommended summer reads for both adults and children. A panel of gardeners give advice on potting and planting. And First Amendment experts talk about the interplay between free speech rights and social media. 

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210723175137-FinalICPodcast_SummerRepeats07232021.mp3

 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
