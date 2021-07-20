Money Memories: Divorcing Yourself From an Arranged Marriage with Debt

Latasha Peterson is a blogger, side hustle coach and creator of Arts and Budgets, a blog dedicated to side hustles. In our conversation, Latasha describes why her relationship to debt was like being in an arranged marriage, and how her early memories of her parents’ difficult relationship with money influenced her into adulthood. She shares how she was able to take control of her financial journey, and the lessons she hopes to impart to her young children.

