Artists don't take compliments well. At all. Learning to be graceful with such interactions can help you rise above your ego and kick doubt to the curb. This episode of "The Artistic Heart" takes a look at the challenge of accepting compliments as an artist.

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/theartisticheart/20210520132111-ah_ep6.mp3 Listen