The Artistic Heart: The Care &amp; Feeding Of The Artistic Heart

By LPM Podcasts
Published June 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
LPM Podcasts
Oscar Wilde said it best. "Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken." To do that, you must know yourself and how art (or the lack of art) affects you. This episode of "The Artistic Heart" dives into those moments where we, as artists, truly learn what makes us tick and prevents us from spiraling down the impostor syndrome drain.

