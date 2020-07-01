© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week In Conversation: Looking Ahead To Kentucky's General Election

By Rick Howlett
Published July 1, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT
Pile of Vote Badges - US Elections Concept Image
Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
Pile of Vote Badges - US Elections Concept Image

The stage is set for the November General Election in Kentucky.  The state’s primary was delayed until June 23 because of the coronavirus, and it took a week for all the votes to be tabulated because most of them were absentee mail-in ballots.

In Kentucky’s closely watched Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, retired Marine pilot Amy McGrath held off a late charge by state Rep. Charles Booker to win the nomination.  She’ll try to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall.

This week on In Conversation, we analyze Kentucky’s primary election results and look ahead to the November General Election with Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton.

Plus, Education Reporter Jess Clark joins us to talk about Kentucky’s plan to reopen public schools following the coronavirus shutdown.

We also replay our conversation with former Camden, New Jersey Mayor Dana Redd and Rutgers University professor and Camden resident Nyema Watson. The city overhauled its police department during Redd’s administration.

Listen to the show:

Tags
News JCPSKentucky General ElectionKentucky public schoolsCamden New Jersey
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
