This Week In Conversation: At Home With Your Pets During The Pandemic

For many people left largely homebound by the coronavirus, pets have been a source of comfort and companionship. More people are adopting or fostering pets as they shelter at home.

How are pets adapting to having more time with their human caretakers? How will they react when their guardians return to the workplace? Is this a good time to add a dog, cat or other pet to your household?

Friday on WFPL’s In Conversation, our guests will address those and other pet-related topics, including the risk of coronavirus with animals and precautions that should be taken.

Plus, we’ll preview Saturday’s virtual Kentucky Derby. The coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the 146th Kentucky Derby until September 5. The virtual Derby will be a computer-simulated race featuring the 13 Triple Crown winners. Fans can choose their favorite horse online and, along with Churchill Downs, make a donation to COVID-19 emergency relief.

Kat Rooks, Kentucky Initiatives Director,Kentucky Humane Society

Shelby Shulz, Pet Resource Manager, Kentucky Humane Society

Lisa Keehner, Secretary/Treasurer, Greater Louisville Veterinary Medical Association

Darren Rogers, Senior Director, Communications and Media Services, Churchill Downs

