This Week In Conversation: Mayor Greg Fischer Talks COVID-19 Response And Recovery

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has unveiled a three-phase recovery plan for the city as the COVID-19 outbreak begins to show early signs of subsiding.

The plan is called “Build Back Better, Together.” Fischer says reopening the economy and lifting restrictions on services will be dependent on meeting various benchmarks. They include a decline in the number and rate of new coronavirus cases, expanded testing and protecting at-risk populations.

Louisville Metro Government is also seeking public input about the recovery effort.

Mayor Fischer joined us Tuesday for a special edition of In Conversation, along with Louisville CFO Daniel Frockt and Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. We talked about the recovery plan, the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and Louisville’s financial health.

