This Week In Conversation: How Kentucky Is Responding To The Coronavirus

Government officials and medical experts are urging Kentuckians to practice good hygiene and take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The first Kentucky case, reported March 6, was a Harrison County resident who worked at an area Walmart. Coworkers were asked to monitor themselves for flu-like symptoms. Governor Andy Beshear subsequently declared a state of emergency, opening more resources to address the spread of the virus. Officials confirmed three more cases days later.

As of early on Wednesday, March 11, eight Kentuckians had tested positive for COVID-19. Those cases are in Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson counties. Some schools and events across the state have been shuttered in response Officials say more COVID-19 cases are expected as testing is expanded.

This Week in Conversation, we discuss the coronavirus. What is the status of the outbreak? How are state and local governments responding to it? How are you dealing with it?

