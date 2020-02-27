Kentuckiana Sounds: A Prairie Warbler Without A Prairie

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

The ascending call of a Prairie Warbler rings out over the mixed terrain of Charlestown State Park in Southern Indiana. A chorus of other species chime in. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode: