Kentuckiana Sounds: A Prairie Warbler Without A Prairie

By Staff
Published February 27, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
Kentuckiana_Sounds_900x450
Mindy Fulner
/

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

The ascending call of a Prairie Warbler rings out over the mixed terrain of Charlestown State Park in Southern Indiana. A chorus of other species chime in. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

Kentuckiana Sounds: A Prairie Warbler Without A Prairie

