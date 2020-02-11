© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Polyamory Isn't Just For White People

By Jaison Gardner
Published February 11, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST
This week we’re joined by writer and social media manager Sarah Thomas. In a recent think piece for Black Youth Project, Thomas said that despite well-received representation in popular films and television shows, polyamory, kink and other once-taboo areas of romance and sexuality are primarily only socially acceptable for white folks to explore.

Thomas said that since enslavement, Black bodies, especially those of Black women, have been scrutinized, and today those bodies are prevented from safely exploring some of the sex-positive practices that many white people enjoy.

Strange Fruit: Polyamory Isn't Just For White People

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
