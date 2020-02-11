This week we’re joined by writer and social media manager Sarah Thomas. In a recent think piece for Black Youth Project, Thomas said that despite well-received representation in popular films and television shows, polyamory, kink and other once-taboo areas of romance and sexuality are primarily only socially acceptable for white folks to explore.

Thomas said that since enslavement, Black bodies, especially those of Black women, have been scrutinized, and today those bodies are prevented from safely exploring some of the sex-positive practices that many white people enjoy.

Listen to the show:

Strange Fruit: Polyamory Isn't Just For White People

Strange Fruit podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic