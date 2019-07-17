© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Here Today: Diggin' On Beecher Terrace

By Laura Ellis
Published July 17, 2019 at 5:13 AM EDT
HereToday feature
Mindy Fulner
/

The site where Beecher Terrace was built has a story that's much older than the housing complex itself. Louisville's first black doctor had a home there with his family. The city's first cemetery occupied what's now Baxter Square Park.

Before we move on from Beecher Terrace, we spend some time this week learning more of that story.

Listen to the show:

Here Today: Diggin' On Beecher Terrace

beecher artifacts
Elizabeth Carrigan
Items found at Beecher Terrace are organized in boxes at Corn Island Archaeology in Jeffersontown.

beecher artifacts-11
Elizabeth Carrigan
Senior Archaeologist David Schatz (center) tells Laura Ellis (left) and Jonese Franklin (right) about some of the pieces found at the Beecher Terrace site.

beecher artifacts-5
Elizabeth Carrigan
Some of the many, many bottles found at the Beecher site.

beecher artifacts-7
Elizabeth Carrigan
Anne Bader, owner and principal of Corn Island Archaeology, shows where artifacts go to dry.

beecher artifacts-2
Elizabeth Carrigan
A closeup of some artifacts in the drying rack at Corn Island Archaeology in Jeffersontown.

More photos from the excavation of Beecher Terrace can be found here.

Tags
News Here Today Episodes
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content