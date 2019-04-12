© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Vetoes The Pension Bill

By Ryland Barton
Published April 12, 2019 at 10:19 PM EDT
Bevin GOP election night

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed the pension bill that passed on the last day of the legislative session. He says he’ll call another session this summer for lawmakers to pass a new version of it. But Bevin has angered his typical allies in the Republican-led legislature.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Vetoes The Pension Bill

Bevin Vetoes Pension Bill, Says He’ll Call A Special Session

Bevin Draws Mixed Reaction To Veto Of Pension Bill

Republican Leaders Of Ky. Legislature Slam Bevin’s Veto Of Pension Bill

 

News republicanspensionsGovernor Matt Bevin
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
