This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed the pension bill that passed on the last day of the legislative session. He says he’ll call another session this summer for lawmakers to pass a new version of it. But Bevin has angered his typical allies in the Republican-led legislature.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Vetoes The Pension Bill

