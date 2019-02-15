© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion, Guns And Solar Panels

By Ryland Barton
Published February 15, 2019 at 10:18 PM EST
Kentucky-senate-floor-Alix-Mattingly-e1456169078277

Lawmakers advanced a flurry of conservative bills in the Kentucky legislature this week, including two major anti-abortion initiatives, a bill that would scale back the state’s solar industry and a measure that would no longer require people who concealed carry weapons to get a permit. Listen to this week’s episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
