Here's The Winner Of The Latest Curious Louisville Voting Round

On Oct. 8, Curious Louisville asked listeners to vote onwhich question we should answer next. There were five options, which had been submitted over the last few months:





Who selected "yellow" for the color of the 2nd Street bridge? I was hoping it was only the primer!

Shippingport Island: Why we can only access parts of it? Why was it closed off completely for so long? Why are there military trucks and barbed wire fences?

Inside of the dog park fence at Champion's Park is a large ring made of individual buried stones. Guessing it's about 50 ft. in diameter. I heard it was a wading pool administered by the Louisville Water Company in the late 1800s? Is that true?

Is Muhammad Ali's Olympic Gold Medal really somewhere in the Ohio River?

Several vehicles per hour cross the Ohio River toll bridges with their license plates obscured. What percentage of the toll bridge's traffic never pays a toll?

After almost a month of asking you what story you’d most like to hear answered, the winner with 34 percent of the votes is (cue drum roll or perhaps the suspenseful music from “Snap Judgement”)... the question about Shippingport Island.

The next most popular question — with 20 percent of votes — was the one about the choice in paint color for the 2nd street bridge. Curious Louisville will answer all these questions over the next two months

But the Shippingport option had an early and steady lead, and we’ve already started digging for the answer. You can hear the story on WFPL next Friday, Nov. 9.