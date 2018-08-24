© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Recut: Klingons Are Just Like You And Me

By Jonese Franklin
Published August 24, 2018 at 1:26 AM EDT
Klingons! SDCC 2014
Christopher Favero
/
Klingons at San Diego Comic-Con, 2014


I'm not a big fan but I am familiar with Star Trek and I've watched a handful of episodes over the years. I've also seen a few of the movies and I can see how Trekkies are born. But when I found out reporter Ashlie Stevens was attending a Klingon convention (and that a Klingon convention is actually a thing) I'll admit that you probably could have heard my eyes roll.

To think that someone could be so devoted to Star Trek — not even the show itself but a species featured on the show — that they would attend a convention about a made up language was beyond me.

Then, Ashlie and I sat down to talk about the convention and the people she met there. And something happened. I realized that we're all nerdy about something. And what might seem super weird to you might be very important to me.

On this episode of Recut, Ashlie tells me about the people she met at the Klingon convention, and we — along with other WFPL reporters — confess our own nerdy obsessions.

Like what you hear? We do it twice a week! Every episode takes a closer look at a story we’re covering in the WFPL newsroom. Subscribe on  iTunes or  Android, and let us know what you think at  recut@wfpl.org.

Tags
News RecutKlingonsnerds
Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
See stories by Jonese Franklin
Related Content