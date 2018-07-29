Strange Fruit: Honestly We'd Be Eating Chocolate Anyway

People with HIV and AIDS are living longer thanks to advances in the way we manage the disease with medicine. That also means the need for services to assist this population is actually bigger than before.

The Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance helps with housing, medical/dental care, co-pay assistance, educational workshops, counseling, and public transportation to and from medical appointments. They also support monthly HIV testing, social retreats and a summer camp for children who are infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

But all this was a very serious way to get into the fun part of this week's episode: Chocolate Fest! It's an annual fundraiser for the KAA, featuring chocolate desserts from Louisville restaurants.

Andrew Shayde from the KAA joins us to talk about what we can expect at Chocolate Fest this year.

We also take a trip through this week's headlines in our Juicy Fruit segment, and kick off Leo season by wishing happy birthdays to Jai and Missy.