Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul Defends Trump's Putin Summit

By Ryland Barton
Published July 20, 2018 at 9:38 PM EDT
Paul
Rand Paul at the NRA Convention in Louisville earlier this year.

This week in Kentucky politics, Rand Paul was one of the few politicians to defend Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration restored vision and dental benefits to almost 400,000 people on Medicaid after taking them away earlier this month. And Kentucky’s bourbon industry ramped up its warnings about how a trade war would impact the state’s signature industry. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

bourbon rand paul donald trump medicaid
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
