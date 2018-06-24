© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Darnell Moore's Memoir Tells The Story Of A Gay Black Survivor

By Laura Ellis
Published June 24, 2018 at 2:00 PM EDT
Darnell Moore has been a frequent and favorite Strange Fruit guest over the years, and through those conversations, we've learned bits and pieces of his history and how his past shaped him into his current activism.

Now he has a new memoir, "No Ashes In The Fire: Coming Of Age Black And Free In America," that tells his whole story (and more — he researched his family members going back to 1877).

The book takes its title from one of several life-threatening experiences Darnell recounts. He's on a book tour now and joins us this week to talk about the memoir and why he decided to put it all down on paper.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
