© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The Next Louisville: The Role Of Churches In Struggling Communities

By Rick Howlett
Published February 22, 2018 at 11:01 AM EST
St paul church
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
/

For generations, houses of worship across all denominations have played a prominent role in helping those in need in struggling neighborhoods and beyond.

next-louisville-103117
The Next Louisville: Poverty & Progress

That not only includes providing food, clothing and shelter, but offering programs that address the underlying issues that contribute to social problems such as violence and drug abuse. Government leaders, including Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, have been calling on religious groups to take a more prominent role in battling these problems.

In this installment of the Next Louisville: Poverty and Progress, I visited some neighborhood church groups to talk about the challenges they face, and some of their success stories.

 

Tags
News churchesportlandst. vincent de paulhighland baptist churchnext louisville
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content