The Next Louisville: The Role Of Churches In Struggling Communities

For generations, houses of worship across all denominations have played a prominent role in helping those in need in struggling neighborhoods and beyond.

That not only includes providing food, clothing and shelter, but offering programs that address the underlying issues that contribute to social problems such as violence and drug abuse. Government leaders, including Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, have been calling on religious groups to take a more prominent role in battling these problems.

In this installment of the Next Louisville: Poverty and Progress, I visited some neighborhood church groups to talk about the challenges they face, and some of their success stories.