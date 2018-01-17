WATCH: Gov. Bevin Delivers State Of The Commonwealth Address

Gov. Matt Bevin is scheduled to speak to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.

Bevin will present his plan for how the state should spend $22 billion over the next two years, with a major focus on shoring up Kentucky’s underfunded public pension systems.

More on our coverage of the 2018 session of the Kentucky General Assembly can be found here.

Video courtesy of KET, Kentucky Educational Television.