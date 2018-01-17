© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

WATCH: Gov. Bevin Delivers State Of The Commonwealth Address

By Staff
Published January 17, 2018 at 12:00 AM EST
stivers-stumbo-bevin
J. Tyler Franklin
/

Gov. Matt Bevin is scheduled to speak to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.

Bevin will present his plan for how the state should spend $22 billion over the next two years, with a major focus on shoring up Kentucky’s underfunded public pension systems.

More on our coverage of the 2018 session of the Kentucky General Assembly can be found here.

Video courtesy of  KET, Kentucky Educational Television. 

ket_iso_blue150px.gif

