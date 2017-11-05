Say What You Want About Bardstown Road... No, Really

The busy Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road corridor may soon get a face-lift.

Some city officials are beginning to analyze the stretch of roadway between Broadway and Interstate-264 with hopes of identifying "solutions for improving safety and mobility," according to a news release sent earlier this month.

The focus of those solutions will be with "an emphasis on pedestrians and bicyclists."

But before any changes are made, city officials and analysts want to hear from residents.

Anyone with an issue or concern or suggestion about the corridor is invited to a public meeting Tuesday at Highlands Community Ministries. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Analysts will describe the planning process and present the existing conditions along Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road.

Metro Councilman Brandon Coan, a Democrat from District 8, said he wants fatalities and severe injuries along the roadway to be eliminated. To do so, he said it's imperative to reduce driver confusion, speeding and "conflict between motorized and non-motorized users."

"It ought to be safe to cross the street in the Highlands," Coan said.

Analysts will examine various data in their study, including vehicle use and speed along the road, as well as crashes, bicycle usage and signal timing. Pedestrian facilities are also being considered, as well as public transit.

Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue are state highways, and consultation with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regarding any design changes is required.

City planners and analysts will present their recommendations to the public in Spring 2018. A final report is expected in fall 2018.