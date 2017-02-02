© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

For One Louisville Family, Charter Schools Signal Needed Change

By Jacob Ryan
Published February 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM EST
Charter Schools_6
Onda Sharp (right) and her daughter, Beverly, talk with WFPL's Jacob Ryan.

Charter schools are most likely coming to Kentucky, and 89.3 WFPL has been taking a weeklong look at what that could mean and how it could affect families in the bluegrass.

We’ve examined the legislation that would enable the establishment of charter schools in the state and the arguments for and against the schools. We've also looked at how charters differ depending on whether they're in urban or rural communities.

Check out those stories here.

In this installment, I talk to a single parent in Louisville who says charter schools are the choice she’s looking for.

Listen to the story of West Louisville resident Onda Sharp (pictured above with her daughter, Beverly) and her family in the audio player above.

Tags
News jefferson county public schoolskentucky general assemblycharter schoolsKentucky General Assembly
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content