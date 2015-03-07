Strange Fruit: Bisexual Visibility in a Non-Binary World

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/194727488" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

Earlier this year, Kate Brown made history by becoming the first openly bisexual governor ever to serve in the U.S. The Oregon governor was also the country’s first bisexual statewide officeholder. But just as President Obama's election doesn't mean we're post racial, Governor Brown's election doesn't mean bisexual people are welcomed with open arms.

Even in queer spaces--some would say especially in queer spaces--our bisexual brothers and sisters still face discrimination and stereotyping, or simple erasure. That's our focus this week.

Our guests are Perry Green, a political operative and activist, and Imani Uzuri, a composer and musician--both bi people of color. Both say they've been excluded from queer spaces, been presumed to change orientation to gay or straight when in a long-term relationship, been presumed to be promiscuous, and more.

"I also get women saying they can't date me because I sleep with men and have diseases," listener Dawn Logan said on our Facebook page. "[P]eople assume us bi's are out sleeping around with everyone. And let's not forget the assumption that we're up for threesomes."

We spend most of this half hour talking with them about their experiences with biphobia and how they combat it with visibility and self-acceptance, and get their advice for other bi folks who are struggling with whether to come out, or how to deal with being stereotyped.

In this week's Juicy Fruit segment, we bring you updates on the murder of trans woman Islan Nettles, and the Department of Justice's investigation of the police department in Ferguson. And, as promised last week, some thoughts on the Kanye/Kardashians/Amber Rose beef, and why Kanye is trying so hard to make America love his wife.