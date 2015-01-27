The City Wants Public Input For Final Unplanned Portion of Louisville Loop

Just a small stretch of the Louisville Loop hasn't been planned for yet. It will be, and city officials want the public's help in developing the section.

The unplanned for portion of the proposed 100-mile loop around the city for cyclists and pedestrians is in the northeast section of Jefferson County, near Prospect and Brownsboro Road.

Tuesday's meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane.

City planners want the loop to connect Prospect to the Big Four Bridge.

Here is a map of the area:

Planners are hopeful a public meeting on Tuesday will give them an idea of what residents want for the section, said Milana Boz, a project manager for that portion of the Louisville Loop's development

"They are the users of the loop, so we want their input, we want this conversation," she said. "We want them to participate because this facility will become their facility."

She said the section will likely be a shared-use pathway about nine miles in length.

A shared-use path is about 12 foot-wide and costs roughly $1.5 million a mile to install, she said.

Because no specific plans have been set for the remaining section of the loop, no exact budget has been set, Boz said.

She said a federal transportation grant is fueling the planning process. The grant provides federal funding for 80 percent of the cost; the remaining 20 percent is paid by local funds.

Boz is encouraging residents to be heavily involved in the planning process.

"We're trying to figure out what would be the best route," she said. And to do that, public input is necessary.

To date, just more than 38 miles of the loop have been completed, Boz said. The remaining portions are either in construction or are in the planning and design phase.

Here is map of the entire project: