Resolution Could Lead to Creation of Middle School Athletics Association

One Central Kentucky lawmaker is spearheading an effort to create a middle school athletic association in Kentucky.State representative Bob Damron is the sponsor of House Concurrent Resolution 155, which holds the force of law if passed.The resolution would require the Legislative Research Commission to start a task force on middle school athletics. Damron says a new athletic association is needed so as to not add pressure to already-established entities, like the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.“It’s an initiative that’s been brought to me by some folks that are very active in middle school athletics. We have a Kentucky High School Athletics Association that kind of does a lot of that work but there’s really not a place for that to take place at the middle school level. We need to have that done, this sets up a task force that does that,” Damron says.Many middle schools have participated in sports like basketball for years. But middle school athletics have continued to expand, including such sports as football in recent years.The bill passed the House easily. It now awaits action by the state Senate.