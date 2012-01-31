State Senator Walter Blevins Retires in the Wake of Redistricting

Redistricting in the Kentucky Senate has claimed another Democrat: Walter Blevins.The outspoken but soft-spoken senator will not seek re-election in the district he's been drawn into with Republican Senator Robert Stivers.“This is my 31st year," Blevins says. "It’s just time to try something different. Look at my options, see what I’ve got. Of course I’ve also been through cancer this past year and married to a lovely wife and I want to spend time with her.”In his place, Blevins has endorsed Ralph Hoskins, a former school superintendent. Hoskins says he’s ready to run against Stivers, who is the Senate's Republican leader.Blevins is not ruling out future runs for political office."I’m a young man still," he says. "I’m 62, so I’m still young. I’ve got opportunities to look down the road and see what I want to do.”Blevins is the seventh state senator to retire this year.