Lawmakers Push Program For Free Colon Cancer Screenings

A group of Kentucky lawmakers is once again trying to advance a bill that would provide free colon cancer screenings.Colon cancer is the third most prevalent and second most fatal type of cancer in the commonwealth.The bill would provide free colon cancer screenings to citizens who are fifty-five or older and uninsured. It would also apply to younger residents who are at high risk of contracting colon cancer."What we’re trying to do is help those who may not have sufficient amount of money get colon cancer exams," says Representative Jim Glenn, an Owensboro Democrat. "It will increase the health of the people of the state of Kentucky.”The bill passed the House Health and Welfare Committee unanimously this week. But it must pass through the appropriations committee because it carries an eight million dollar price tag. And the bill’s fate there is uncertain.“We will keep trying until we get it passed," Glenn says. "The state is $350 million short of cash for the next budget. And we’ll just keep trying till we get it passed.”