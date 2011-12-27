New Poll Shows 87 Percent Want Vote on Expanded Gaming
A new poll shows an overwhelming number of Kentuckians want a constitutional amendment on expanded gaming to be on the November 2012 ballot and that the measure would likely pass.The poll was conducted by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group in Washington, D.C. for racetrack and horse racing interests. It shows 87 percent of respondents want to vote on the measure during next year's general election and 64 percent would favor such a change to the state constitution. Governor Steve Beshear put casino gambling at the center of his 2007 gubernatorial campaign, but the initiative has been successfully blocked in the Republican-controlled state Senate. However, political winds changed for the upcoming legislative session given his thumping of state Senate President David Williams, R-Burkesville, in November. The governor has since promised to put gaming on the agenda for the 2012 General Assembly.From the governor's office: