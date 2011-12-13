Beshear Favors Amendment for Expanded Gaming

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear will introduce a constitutional amendment on expanded gaming during the 2012 General Assembly.The governor told reporters an amendment is a better option than changing state law through the legislature, which convenes in January. Beshear made gaming a centerpiece of his 2007 gubernatorial campaign and his administration has lobbied for it as a means to help the horse industry and fill shortfalls in the state budget. However, the measure has continually failed to pass the Republican-controlled state Senate.It is expected Beshear will discuss the proposal during his inaugural address later today.