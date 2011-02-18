KAF 02/15/11 - Dr. Eric Kandel

The Kentucky Author Forum on Feb. 15, 2011 featured Dr. Eric Kandel, author of In Search of Memory: the Emergence of a New Science of Mind. Dr. Kandel is a Nobel Prize-winning medical researcher, Professor at Columbia University, and Director of the Kavli Institute for brain science. He has recently been seen on the Charlie Rose Brain Series. Dr. Kandel was interviewed by Jonah Lehrer, a Contributing Editor at Wired and author of How We Decide and Proust Was a Neuroscientist.Listen here:

http://archive.wfpl.org/KAF/20110215-kandel.mp3 Listen